Entering the offseason, the Los Angeles Rams made it clear they were planning on moving on from longtime wide receiver Cooper Kupp this offseason. After failing to find a trade partner for him before the new league year, the Rams officially released Kupp on Wednesday, but they made sure to give him a proper send off before he left.

Kupp has spent all eight seasons of his career in the NFL with Los Angeles, playing a vital role in helping them win Super Bowl 56 over the Cincinnati Bengals. The team is opting to move in a different direction, though, with Puka Nacua emerging as the team's top wideout, and Davante Adams being brought in to work alongside him. That resulted in Kupp's services no longer being needed, but that doesn't mean his place in the franchise's history will be forgotten, as evidenced by the L.A.'s latest move.

“A pillar of this franchise and community. There will never be another like No. 10,” the Rams said in a post on X alongside an eight-minute tribute video.

Rams turning the page after releasing Cooper Kupp

Kupp put together one of the greatest individual seasons from a wide receiver in NFL history in 2021 when he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, earning him his only Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections, in addition to the Offensive Player of the Year award. In the ensuing three seasons, though, Kupp's production tailed off, as he struggled to stay healthy, missing at least five games each year since playing all 17 games in 2021.

By releasing Kupp, the Rams are saving themselves $15 million in cap space, which gives them the flexibility to upgrade other areas of their roster. With Nacua and Adams teaming up now, Los Angeles hopes their passing attack, led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, can take a step forward in 2025. Kupp, meanwhile, is looking for a new home for the first time in his NFL career.