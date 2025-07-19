The Los Angeles Rams were one of two teams without a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, making their second-round selection, tight end Terrance Ferguson, the prized rookie of the class. One week ahead of training camp, the Rams locked him in by agreeing on his rookie deal.

Ferguson and the Rams agreed on a four-year, $9.7 million deal, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. By getting Ferguson under contract, all of Los Angeles' six draft picks are now signed.

Before inking his deal, Ferguson was the fourth-highest-drafted rookie who remained unsigned. The Cincinnati Bengals' Shemar Stewart remains the only unsigned first-round pick, with early second-rounders Quinshon Judkins and Tyler Shough also without deals.

Shough appears close to signing, but Stewart and Judkins are both in unique situations that seemingly have no end in sight. While Stewart continues to engage in one of the strangest rookie contract negotiation processes in recent history, Judkins tanked his own stock by getting arrested for domestic violence and battery. Judkins is expected to miss the Cleveland Browns' training camp and focus on his legal issues.

With Ferguson now out of that conversation, he will join the rest of the Rams' rookies and report to training camp on July 24. The athletic tight end leads Los Angeles' incoming rookie class, which also includes edge-rusher Josiah Stewart, running back Jarquez Hunter, defensive tackle Ty Hamilton, linebacker Chris Paul Jr. and wideout Konata Mumpfield.

Rams expect big role for Terrance Ferguson in 2025

The Rams return 2024 starters Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson, but Ferguson is expected to be a factor in his rookie season. The Oregon alum improved his receiving numbers each year in college, culminating with 591 receiving yards and three touchdowns as a senior.

Ferguson, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 247 pounds, is the smallest tight end on the Rams' roster. His deficiencies as a blocker were the primary knock on his draft profile, but he should immediately become a downfield threat in Sean McVay's explosive offense.

While the Rams have yet to produce a top-end tight end in McVay's offense, Ferguson is arguably the most dynamic prospect to join the franchise. His numbers at Oregon were never elite, but the team feels that he has the skill set to flourish with McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford.