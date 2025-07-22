Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams isn't allowing ongoing contract negotiations from keeping him near his team. Williams pulled up to Rams training camp on Tuesday on a scooter, as negotiations continue on his new deal.

“Sean McVay said the Rams will be sitting down with Kyren Williams' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tomorrow (Wednesday), to continue contract discussions. Praised how Williams has handled process,” NFL.com reporter Stu Jackson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Williams' arrival on a scooter turned quite a few heads on Tuesday.

“Rams RB Kyren Williams just pulled up to LMU on a motorized scooter shouting “Who's house?!”,” LA Daily News writer Adam Grosbard wrote on X.

Williams not only showed up on a scooter, but he wasn't empty-handed.

“Not that this was in question, but amid contract talks Kyren Williams has reported to Rams camp (source: Kyren Williams, who rolled up on a scooter with his suitcase in tow),” The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue said.

Williams rushed for a career-high 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns in the 2024 season.

Kyren Williams is entering the last year of his Rams rookie contract

Williams has proven to be an invaluable part of the Rams offense the last two seasons. He is now entering the final year of his rookie contract, after back-to-back campaigns of more than 1,000 rushing yards.

Even though Williams is looking for a new contract, he is expected to still be going at full-speed during training camp.

“Kyren Williams says (emphatically) he’ll be practicing full go amid ongoing negotiations,” Rodrigue added.

This entire offseason, Rams coach Sean McVay has reiterated that he has had pleasant interactions with both Williams and his agent.

“Yeah, I think first of all, [agent] Drew [Rosenhaus] been outstanding,” McVay said in May, per NBC Sports. “I think the dialogue has been really healthy and the one thing about these negotiations is trying to be able to figure out, alright, where is that? That line that fits what everybody wants to be able to get done. And we all know how much we love Kyren. Drew’s got a responsibility. I think his communication’s been excellent, and Kyren has been the same stud that we know, great demeanor, great willingness to come out here to work, to be able to get better. He’s been great in terms of our communication.”

Training camp for the Rams begins on Tuesday. Time will tell if a new deal can get done between Los Angeles and their young star rusher.