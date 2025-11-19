The Los Angeles Rams look like a Super Bowl team headed into Week 12. Los Angeles is 8-2 and riding a five-game winning streak thanks to some incredible play by Matthew Stafford. One Rams veteran took a break from football to talk fast food during a recent podcast appearance.

Rams wide receiver, and Taco Bell aficionado, Davante Adams revealed his top three menu items during a recent interview.

“Number one has got to be Crunchwrap Supreme,” Adams said via The Fitz & Whit Podcast with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth. “Crunchwrap has been my thing forever. I would say, actually it’s pretty easy for me. I’ll go Crunchwrap Supreme with no tomatoes. I would say number two we’re going to have to go with the Caramel Apple Empanada. Which actually just got taken. I had that put back on the menu. It was on the Y2K menu, which it’s been coming and going. It actually just got taken away, but it will be back don’t worry. And number three we’d have to go with Baja Blast Freeze or Mango Whip Freeze. When the Mango Whip Freeze is active, that’s one of the best slushies you’ll ever have in your life.”

Adams is one of the biggest Taco Bell enjoyers around.

The fast food franchise has put the wide receiver in their commercials for years now, especially during football season.

Taco Bell even created an immersive fan experience at SoFi Stadium for LA's season opener. The experience aims to replicate Davante's “home” at the stadium and had a replica Taco Bell location inside, just like in his commercials.

Taco Bell was founded in Downey, California, just a 20-minute drive from downtown LA. That makes them the perfect fast food franchise for both Adams and the Rams.

Next up for the Rams is a Week 12 matchup against the Buccaneers.