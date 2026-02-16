The Los Angeles Rams hold a first rounder for the second time in three seasons. Only this time after their devastating NFC Championship game loss to eventual Super Bowl winner Seattle. L.A. earns a new chance to make a night one splash — two to be exact in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That's right, a team that once popularized “F— Them Picks” under general manager Les Snead holds multiple picks in the first round. This becomes a first in the era of Snead and head coach Sean McVay. Jared Verse (2024 draft) will no longer hold the title of the lone first rounder taken by Snead/McVay.

This ties into Snead's “remodel” strategy following the rough injury-riddled 5-12 campaign of 2022. Yet this philosophy landed notable impact picks Puka Nacua, Byron Young and Kobie Turner. All three reignited the Rams' playoff runs in 2023.

So with the 13th and 29th picks in April's draft, where should the Rams turn to? Quarterback is heavily rumored even with Matthew Stafford returning. Snead can add a new WR next to Nacua and Davante Adams too at either No. 13 and 29. Except some notable draft gurus believe the Rams will address cornerback right away.

With that in mind, here is our first Rams 2026 NFL mock draft roundup of the season starting with the 13th pick.

Note: This only includes 2026 NFL Mock Drafts released or updated after the Super Bowl.

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates, ESPN; Matthew Freedman, Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life; Max Chadwick, PFF

The ESPN draft duo believes McCoy lands 13th overall to L.A. The latter analyst believes Stafford running it back forced the franchise to look into a cornerback.

“Los Angeles learned the hard way last season that a strong front seven can't neutralize a capable passing game — Jaxon Smith-Njigba combined for 354 receiving yards in three matchups against the Rams,” Yates wrote.

Freedman and Chadwick also believes the Volunteers star heads here.

McCoy is still risky at this spot. He's returning from a torn ACL that wiped out his 2025. But he's an aggressive man-to-man CB who swatted seven passes and delivered four interceptions in 2024. L.A. needs CB help even if Cobie Durant returns.

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints; Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

The LSU star Delane is another intriguing option at No. 13. Although he's fresh off starring in the '25 season despite the Tigers firing head coach Brian Kelly.

Crean writes how Delane “has among the most upside of any CB in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft,” plus called him a Week 1 starter.

WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Damian Parson, Bleacher Report

Count Parson as one who believes the Rams should hold off on grabbing CB help at 13. And instead go after one of the more dynamic wideouts in this class.

“Davante Adams is not getting any younger (or cheaper), and resetting the wide receiver clock should be a high priority for the Rams,” Parson wrote. “Tate remains in contention to be the class' WR1. His blend of perimeter size, detailed route-running and springy athleticism to high-point contested catches adds yet another element to an already potent offense.”

WR Makai Lemon, USC

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

Tate isn't the only WR who could drop here.

Lemon rises as a massive local get for the franchise. The Trojans star fits the rugged run-after-catch type McVay loves. Wilson from CBS Sports is another who likes Lemon heading here — but at No. 29 overall.

Where do Rams turn to at No. 29?

Snead could become enticed to make a trade here. After all, he sent last year's top pick to the Atlanta Falcons to move down in the draft (thus how L.A. ends up picking at 13th in the Terrance Ferguson selection).

Most mocks, however, point to the franchise staying put. With some believing help for Verse and Young is coming.

EDGE Ahkeem Mesidor, Miami

Kyle Crabbs, A to Z Sports

Mesidor rose to fame during the national title run with the Hurricanes.

Despite being less heralded compared to his teammate Rueben Bain, Mesidor presents his own versatility that can pair nicely with Verse.

OT Blake Miller, Clemson

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

Los Angeles has another important trench position to address via Rob Havenstein retiring.

He's a former star high school wrestler who comes with quick feet and lower body leverage. The right tackle is seasoned too with 54 career starts — making him the perfect replacement for “Big Hav.”

CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Mike Renner, CBS Sports

Terrell looks like a late CB option if L.A. chooses WR or another position at No. 13.

He's another press man option who can boost this position. He's also the brother of Falcons star A.J. Terrell.

CB Colton Hood

Kiper and Yates, ESPN

The draft duo envisions the Rams double dipping from Tennessee.

Hood rose on boards by breaking up 10 passes in the absence of McCoy. Perhaps L.A. adds to the Vols representation.