Wednesday night football? Believe it. The NFL is reportedly planning to break tradition and kick off the 2026 season on a Wednesday night to accommodate a historic international showdown. According to John Ourand of Puck, the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams are slated to meet in Melbourne, Australia, for the league's first-ever regular-season game in the Land Down Under. Ourand now has more details about the unique scheduling for this Week 1 game.

The matchup is set for the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a venue that can hold over 100,000 screaming fans. Because of the massive 19-hour time difference and the grueling 15-hour flight, the league is looking at a Wednesday, September 9, or Thursday, September 10, kickoff. This “early” start would give both the Rams and 49ers extra recovery time before heading into Week 2 back in the States.

This scheduling shift creates a unique ripple effect for the rest of the opening weekend. Typically, the defending Super Bowl champions host the kickoff game on Thursday night. Since the Seattle Seahawks just secured their second title with a dominant 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, they are due for a massive home opener at Lumen Field.

If the Melbourne game lands on Wednesday, the Seahawks will stick to the traditional Thursday slot on NBC. However, if Australia gets the Thursday game, Seattle would end up playing on Wednesday.

The hype for this NFC West rivalry hitting Australia is already through the roof. The Rams, who hold international marketing rights in the region, will serve as the home team. They’ll be led by veteran Matthew Stafford, who recently confirmed he is returning for his 18th NFL season.

The Rams are looking for revenge after a 2025 campaign where they fell to the Seahawks in a trio of slugfests. Meanwhile, the 49ers remain one of the most popular NFL brands in Australia, making this the perfect “homecoming” for a fan base that has been waiting years for live action.