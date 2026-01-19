The Los Angeles Rams are heading to the NFC Championship Game after a hard-fought 20-17 overtime victory against the Chicago Bears at a freezing Soldier Field. Despite the win, head coach Sean McVay offered a candid self-critique, admitting his offensive strategy nearly cost the team their season. The Rams struggled to find a rhythm after an early touchdown drive, managing very little production through three quarters.

McVay expressed regret over his situational decision-making and his delay in adjusting the tempo to help Matthew Stafford, who eventually guided the team through the elements. Ultimately, a resilient defense bailing out the offense with three interceptions and crucial stops allowed the Rams to survive the hostile environment and move one step closer to another Super Bowl.

This victory does more than just keep the Rams' season alive; it places their head coach in a league of his own. As noticed by Adam Schefter, at age 39, Rams HC Sean McVay now has 10 postseason wins, double the number of postseason wins of any NFL coach under the age of 40. John Madden, Jon Gruden, Mike Tomlin, and Zac Taylor each had five postseason wins before they turned 40.

McVay turns 40 on Saturday, one day before the NFC championship game. This milestone highlights his unprecedented early-career success, as he prepares for his third conference title appearance since 2018.

The path to this record was anything but pretty, as the Rams had to overcome a late miracle touchdown by Caleb Williams that forced the extra period.

McVay did not mince words regarding the brutal weather, describing the conditions as cold as s**t while praising his players for battling through a night where style points were nonexistent. The veteran presence of Stafford and clutch plays from the defense, including a decisive overtime interception by Kamren Curl, proved to be the difference.

The coach remains enthusiastic about the resilience of his roster, believing their ability to win in difficult circumstances is what the playoffs are all about. With his historic tenth playoff win secured, McVay now looks to add one more to his tally before he officially exits his thirties this weekend.