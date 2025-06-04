The Los Angeles Rams will have high expectations for the 2025 NFL season. LA almost made it to the NFC Championship in 2024 and will look to get back to the playoffs in 2025. Their core players are getting older, so there is no time to waste in trying to get back to the Super Bowl.

Rams edge rusher Jared Verse appeared on a recent episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast. Schefter asked Verse if anyone in the organization surprised him with their passion for football.

The first name that came to mind for Verse was his head coach Sean McVay.

“It's probably McVay,” Verse answered. “I've encountered great coaches across my whole career, some of the best coaches I'm blessed to have ever played for. But McVay, the way he sees the game and the way he views everything is insane.”

Verse explained that McVay has a ridiculously good memory and can seemingly recall any detail at will.

“The defense has 100 plus plays, the offense has 100 plus plays,” Verse continued. “There's 11 players on offense and defense each and he can tell you what each person is doing on each of their plays. He can tell you about a play three years ago, play 29 against the Seahawks on the left hash when, like, Stafford threw the ball this high to [Tutu Atwell.]”

Verse is also impressed with McVay's passion for the game of football, which he calls contagious.

“His love for the game, it fuels him,” Verse concluded. “His energy is always the same, it's contagious, he loves the game. He's someone I really look up to in that fact.”

Rams' Jared Verse tried to convince Sean McVay to play him on offense

In Jared Verse's mind, there isn't anything that he cannot do on a football field.

He intends to put that to the test someday with the Rams, if his coaching staff will allow it.

Verse admitted in a recent interview that he's asked McVay “thousands of times” to play on offense. Each time, McVay simply “brushes it off.”

But that hasn't stopped Verse from continuing to petition his head coach for an opportunity.

“I'm going to tell him again: ‘Put me on offense. Throw me the ball, dude,'” Verse said on The Rich Eisen Show.

Verse is hardly the first defensive player to come up with this idea. NFL defenders have been enchanted by the idea ever since the Bears used Williams “The Refrigerator” Perry as a fullback in goal line situations.

Perhaps Verse will one day get his wish, but it certainly is a long shot.