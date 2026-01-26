The Los Angeles Rams were not able to fulfill their Super Bowl aspirations after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, and now they will focus on the offseason. They will have some decisions to make as there are a few of their players hitting free agency, and they'll have to either re-sign them or move on.

One of the players who will be a free agent is safety Kam Curl, who played a role in their success on defense this season. A day after the game, Curl let it be known that he would like to return to the Rams, but he also understands the nature of the business.

“I really don’t know what’s going to happen,” Curl said via Adam Grosbard. “We’re going to let it play out, and I’m going to sit back…. I would love to be back here. This is a great organization, a winning organization, and I would love to be back for sure.”

Curl has appeared in 33 games over the past two seasons for the Rams and has played about 95% of the team's defensive snaps. In his time on the field, he's recorded 201 tackles, 14 passes defensed, three sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

He was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the 2020 NFL draft, and in 2024, he signed a two-year, $9 million deal.

Curl would be a good piece to bring back for the Rams, but if they feel like they can find an upgrade at the position, they may do that as well. He's not the only player they have to worry about who may return, as Matthew Stafford's future is in question.

There is a chance that Stafford could hang up the cleats after this season, but it's still too early to tell. There's no doubt that he has a lot left in the tank, and he showed that this season.