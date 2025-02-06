The Los Angeles Rams have scored a major win in a different arena.

Their pass game specialist, Nate Scheelhaase, has decided to stay with the team, even though the Jacksonville Jaguars were very interested in hiring him as their offensive coordinator.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport first reported this surprising news, which means one of the NFL's rising coaching talents one of the NFL’s rising coaching talents will be sticking around in L.A. for at least another season.

Scheelhaase, who is only 34, has quickly climbed the coaching ranks. He played college football at Illinois from 2010 to 2013, then started coaching there in 2015. After that, he moved on to Iowa State, working as a running backs and wide receivers coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023. Scheelhaase's success at Iowa State helped him land a job with the Rams in 2024.

In his first year with the Rams, Scheelhaase helped maintain their strong passing game. They finished with a top-10 passing offense in 2024 despite top receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua dealing with injuries.

The Jaguars, who recently hired Liam Coen as their head coach, wanted Scheelhaase as their offensive coordinator. If he had taken the job in Jacksonville, he likely would have had more responsibilities, a bigger paycheck, and the bonus of Florida’s lack of state income tax. He also would have had the chance to work closely with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, which could have set him up for a future head coaching opportunity.

But despite the tempting offers, Nate Scheelhaase decided to stay in L.A. It’s unclear whether the Rams offered him a raise or a new title, but he is expected to take on a bigger role in 2025. With some of the important staff members leaving, including tight ends coach Nick Caley, heading to Houston, Scheelhaase’s presence will be even more important.

His decision to stay could also impact the Rams’ offseason strategy. He might have a say in scouting and possibly drafting players he worked with at Iowa State, like wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars are now looking at other options for their offensive coordinator job. Some names on their list include Washington Commanders quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard, Minnesota Vikings assistant Grant Udinski, and former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly, who recently joined the Raiders. With free agency coming up, the Jaguars need to fill the position soon so they can start preparing their offense for the offseason.