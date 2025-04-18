The Los Angeles Rams are ready for the 2025 NFL Draft. Los Angeles nearly made it to the NFC Championship in 2024 but fell just short. Now the Rams are ready to add more talent in the draft before another run at the playoffs this fall. LA will be drafting from a new location this year.

The Rams will make NFL history with their 2025 NFL Draft headquarters. Los Angeles will conduct their draft operations at Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Air Operations, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Rams and LAFD plan to convert one room at LAFD Air Operations into a war room for GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay. There will also be an adjacent hanger that will serve as space for coaches, scouts, team personnel, and on-site media during the event.

Los Angeles is taking this step to honor first responders after January's devastating wildfires in Southern California.

“Drafting from LAFD Air Operations is a powerful reminder of what it means to represent Los Angeles,” Rams President Kevin Demoff said via the team website. “Since the wildfires devastated our region in January, we have looked to bring LA Together to help with the recovery efforts, raise the spirits of those impacted, and shine a light on our first responders. We are humbled to partner with LAFD during one of the NFL's biggest moments to express gratitude for those who risk their lives daily to protect our city.”

The Rams will also partner with Zillow to renovate LAFD Air Operation's recreation room. Firefighters sometimes have 24-hour shifts and deserve a comfortable place to feel like home between callouts.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Los Angeles Rams for their unwavering support of the Los Angeles City Fire Department and our wildfire-impacted communities. Hosting the NFL Draft at LAFD Air Operations highlights the critical role our Air Operations plays in protecting Los Angeles, especially during wildfire season. The Rams' generosity—renovating our station and recognizing our firefighters—demonstrates a deep commitment to the city we all serve. We look forward to standing alongside the Rams in this meaningful event,” said Interim Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva.

It will be exciting to see the Rams and LAFD Air Operations during the 2025 NFL Draft next week.