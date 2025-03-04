The 2025 NFL Draft is less than two months away, and the Los Angeles Rams will have the 26th overall pick in the draft this year. Teams around the NFL just got a good look at the top talent in the draft as the NFL Combine went down over the weekend, and that should give teams a better idea of who they want to select. According to ESPN's latest mock draft, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is a player to watch for the Rams.

Freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith got a lot of the attention last season as he is one of the best WRs that has ever played college football. However, the entire Ohio State WR room is full of talent. Emeka Egbuka has been one of the best WRs in college football for a few years now, and he could end up being a first round pick.

“With Cooper Kupp seemingly on his way out of L.A., the Rams have a void opposite Puka Nacua,” Jordan Reid wrote in the mock draft. “Egbuka slots perfectly into Sean McVay's offense as arguably the most polished receiver in this year's class. A detailed route runner, Egbuka doesn't have A-level burst but understands how to create separation against man coverage and find holes against zone. Egbuka also isn't afraid to roll his sleeves up as a blocker — a requirement in McVay's offense. He's the perfect WR2 complement to pair with Nacua.”

Egbuka teaming up with Puka Nacua could be a scary duo in Los Angeles. Nacua quickly emerged as one of the best WRs in the NFL during his rookie season, and Egbuka has the talent to have a similarly impressive first season in the NFL.

Emeka Egbuka started his college career at Ohio State back in 2021. He was able to get some playing time during his first season, but he burst onto the scene during his sophomore year. In year two with the Buckeyes, Egbuka hauled in 74 receptions for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Because of an injury, Egbuka wasn't able to put up those numbers during his junior year, but he had another big season in 2024 when he returned to full strength. Egbuka finished this past season with 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. He might be the next great Ohio State WR in the NFL.

The Rams are going to need to replace Cooper Kupp when he gets traded, and Emeka Egbuka might be the perfect option. Ohio State has pumped out a lot of elite WR talent in recent years, and Egbuka could be next. If he is still available at 26, he would be a great option for LA.