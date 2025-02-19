The Los Angeles Rams exceeded expectations during the 2024 season. LA finished the regular season 10-7 and won the NFC West division title. The Rams also won a Wild Card playoff game against the Vikings and came close to advancing to the NFC Championship. Now LA must transition to offseason mode, where they are expected to lose a few important starters.

The Rams are expected to lose left tackle Alaric Jackson to free agency in March. As a result, the Rams will need to find a replacement.

ESPN's Matt Bowen paired the Rams with Vikings left tackle Cam Robinson in an article previewing NFL free agency.

“With Alaric Jackson set to hit the market, the Rams could find a replacement in the 6-6, 335-pound Robinson,” Bowen wrote. “Technical lapses have prevented him from playing consistently, and his 88.2% pass block win rate was below average. But with the ability to engulf rushers at the point of attack and the foot speed to redirect, Robinson has the desired physical tools at tackle. The Rams have to focus on protecting Matthew Stafford, and Robinson can help.”

Robinson would make an affordable replacement for Jackson. Robinson is expected to command $7.7 million per season in free agency whereas Jackson could demand as much as $13.5 million per season.

Cam Robinson began his career with the Jaguars before being traded to the Vikings during the 2024 season.

Could the Rams release Cooper Kupp instead of trading him?

Alaric Jackson is not the only Rams player who may leave LA this offseason.

The Rams previously declared that they intend to trade Cooper Kupp this spring.

Mike Florio at ProFootballTalk suggested that the Rams may not find a trade partner if Kupp.

“Kupp’s value will be driven by the role that his next team envisions,” Florio wrote. “From Kupp’s perspective, he doesn’t believe he had fallen off. Instead, the Rams have pivoted to Puka Nacua as the team’s No. 1 receiver. Would another team install Kupp as WR1? If so, $20 million could be viewed as a bargain.”

If LA cannot complete a trade for Kupp, they may be forced to release him.

“It all comes down to whether a new team will take on the full $20 million and whether the Rams will pay some of it in order to get a deal done,” Florio wrote. “If the Rams or the new team expect him to take less and he declines, an outright release becomes a potential option.”

It will be interesting to see how the situation plays out later this offseason.