The Los Angeles Rams are running it back in 2025 despite a tumultuous standoff with quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason.

In the end, cooler heads prevailed and Stafford is heading back to the Rams despite looking for a trade partner for weeks and even discussing the terms of a contract extension with potential suitors.

Now, after pushing the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to the brink in the Divisional Round, the Rams will be running it back with a similar core next season. On Wednesday, general manager Les Snead sounded off on the partnership, even comparing it to a marriage according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

“It was a very impactful result,” Snead said, per Klein. “A renewal of vows.”

Stafford's production took a bit of a hit last season as he threw for just 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. However, he took his game up a notch in the playoffs and played one of his best games of the year in the Rams' Wild Card win against the Minnesota Vikings.

Stafford was nearly able to lead a miraculous comeback in a blizzard in the Divisional Round, but fell just short about 20 yards away from victory. Still, that performance should give the Rams confidence that they can compete with just about anybody when healthy in a one-game playoff scenario.

The Rams may look just a tad different on offense next season. As it stands, Los Angeles fans are still waiting to see what the status of wide receiver Cooper Kupp is after the organization told the former Super Bowl MVP that it would be trading him this offseason. Stafford's decision to stay could potentially change that, but a deal still seems very possible.

Stafford will still have his No. 1 wideout in Puka Nacua, who has become one of the best and most well-rounded wide receivers in the NFL. With another year working together, the pair could be one of the best duos in the league in 2025.