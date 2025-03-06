The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the main characters of this NFL offseason if you will. Storylines have chased the Rams all over the place, from the Matthew Stafford saga all the way to the decision to put Cooper Kupp on the trade block.

For most of the offseason, it looked like both Kupp and Stafford would be gone at by the start of the 2025 campaign. Some people thought that may change with the decision to bring Stafford back, but it still appears that general manager Les Snead still intends on trading Kupp according to Bobby Kownack of NFL.com.

“There's a scenario, but when you get into probabilities, that would be the least likely,” Snead said of a Kupp return, per Kownack. “I don't want to tell you no today and then next week, he's a Ram. You see what I mean? But you see what we're trying to do. We're working to try to find a partner and a next chapter for Cooper and ourselves.”

Kupp dealt with injuries in 2024 and saw his production fall off drastically from what he used to do in his prime years. In 12 games, Kupp caught 67 balls for 710 yards and six touchdowns and has not hit the 1,000-yard mark since his incredible 2021 season.

What would a Cooper Kupp trade look like for the Rams?

Kupp's value is likely reduced to a day three pick at this point, so some team should step up and trade for him at this point. However, agreeing to a deal may require Snead and the Rams to swallow their pride and accept that Kupp is partially a sunk cost at this point due to his injury history and loss of explosiveness.

While he may not provide the same big-play ability that he did during that 2021 campaign, Kupp can still be a very good slot receiver who can move the chains for an offense. A team like the Los Angeles Chargers or the Green Bay Packers could really use Kupp, even if the Rams are unlikely to trade him in the NFC.

Still, if the Rams want to keep Kupp around, he could be a key part of a playoff team next season. The Rams were closer than many think to doing something special this season after pushing the Philadelphia Eagles to the final seconds in the Divisional Round. With Puka Nacua taking the No. 1 targets from Matthew Stafford, Kupp could thrive in an auxiliary role in Sean McVay's offense. With that in mind, maybe keeping Kupp for another year would be a good idea for the Rams.