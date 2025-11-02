The Los Angeles Rams took it to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday as they walked out of Week 10 with a 34-10 win. Unfortunately, wide receiver Puka Nacua experienced yet another injury and was forced to leave the game early.

L.A. quickly ruled Nacua questionable to return with a chest injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's unknown how serious the injury is for now, but considering the lead, the Rams decided not to bring him back into the game.

“Rams WR Puka Nacua is questionable to return today due to a chest injury.”

The 24-year-old wideout left his mark before exiting the contest. Before sustaining the chest injury, Nacua had recorded seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. He ended up leading the Rams in receptions and receiving yards on the day.

Injuries have been the story for Puka Nacua this season. Despite that, he's managed to participate in every game for the Rams so far. When he is on the field, the former fifth-round pick plays like a true superstar. After his day on Sunday, Nacua has now racked up 61 receptions, 711 receiving yards, and three touchdown grabs. He's also recorded one rushing touchdown this year.

The Rams will closely monitor their star wide receiver in the coming days. So, more information will likely be shared in due time. Until then, the franchise will celebrate the Week 9 win, as Los Angeles will now focus on the Week 10 contest against the San Francisco 49ers. That should be viewed as a pivotal matchup, as both teams are contesting for the NFC West division.