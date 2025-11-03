The Los Angeles Rams hardly broke a sweat as they routed the New Orleans Saints, 34-10, at SoFi Stadium on Sunday to notch their third straight win.

Matthew Stafford once again led the way after going 24-of-32 for 281 yards and four touchdowns. It was a strong follow-up to his stellar performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, wherein he went 21-of-33 for 182 yards and five touchdowns. They also destroyed the Jaguars, 35-7.

Stafford had so much fun on the field that he tried to block Alontae Taylor during a cutback in the third quarter. “Tried” is the operative word.

In a video posted by the Rams, a reporter asked Stafford if he got ready for the unexpected move. The 37-year-old quarterback gave a self-deprecating response.

“Getting ready?” said Stafford, eliciting laughter in the press room. “I threw the pads in there a little bit.”

“I ran by Shawn Smith, the ref. After that, I was like, ‘I'm too old for this s***.' Sorry. He was like, ‘Smart decision.' I was like, ‘Man, I kind of took a lick there. But I don't know what I was doing. I was just playing.”

We'll laugh just this once, Matthew. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qrYc260uZR — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 3, 2025

Stafford recorded four touchdown passes for the 19th time in his career, continuing what has been another standout campaign. The one-time Super Bowl champion has thrown for 1,408 yards and 16 touchdowns with zero interceptions in their last five games.

It's hard for the veteran signal-caller not to be in a good mood, especially after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series over the Toronto Blue Jays in a memorable seven-game battle.

In fact, Stafford revealed that he and the rest of the Rams went wild after the Dodgers clinched the title on Saturday.

“We were in the room last night with everybody watching, and when (Miguel) Rojas hit the dinger, man, we were all going crazy. That was the shortest team meeting before a game,” added Stafford in a report from the Associated Press.

The Rams will get ready for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.