The Los Angeles Rams are facing the Houston Texans in their season opener on Sunday. After a preseason full of Matthew Stafford injury concerns, the quarterback was out there to open the season. But early in the first game, his top target was removed with a potential injury. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has returned to the game after being evaluated for a concussion.

“WR Puka Nacua is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return,” the Rams' official account reported.

The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue reported shortly after, “Puka Nacua is back out there.”

Nacua had three catches for 23 yards before he left the game, leading the Rams' offense. They struggled to get started in the first quarter, with Nacua's injury not helping things early on.

Puca nacua leaving feild after blood seen going down his head 🩸🤕🙏🫣 pic.twitter.com/455dsxbSKi — McPeelYT (@McPeelFN) September 7, 2025

Nacua left the field with the trainers tending to his bleeding eye. He missed some time as the Texans marched down the field and took a 6-0 lead. But when the Rams offense came back on the field, he returned to action.

Nacua is the unquestioned number one receiver for the Rams this season after they let Cooper Kupp go. They did bring in Davante Adams, but the young Nacua should be Stafford's top target. Not having him would make Stafford's season debut even harder than just a lack of preseason.

Another year of the Stafford to Puka connection 🎯 HOUvsLAR on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/BJG7ry2xeO — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025

Nacua caught a ball on his first possession back, sporting a large bandage, but hauling in a 19-yard Stafford pass. After a historic rookie season, he only played 11 games last regular season. For the Rams to return to the playoffs and fight for the NFC West title, Nacua must be healthy and dominate defenses.

After the Week 1 matchup with the Texans, the Rams hit the road to face first-overall pick Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans. But first, Nacua and Stafford look to topple the Texans.