Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford acknowledged this week that he is closer to the end of his career than the beginning, while also expressing a renewed appreciation for the game.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the 37-year-old veteran addressed his outlook on retirement.

“I think you always try to be that way but it’s obviously a little more evident at the moment,” Stafford said. “I mean I got a lot of gray in this beard right here, so I don’t know how much longer we’ll be doing it but I do enjoy the heck out of it man. I think with experience I gain perspective on how much I love this stuff. And really missing time in training camp man it just gutted me that I wasn’t out there. So that’s a good sign for me to know that I’m still loving what I’m doing.”

Matthew Stafford’s strong start leads Rams to 3-1 record

Stafford, in his 17th NFL season and fifth with Los Angeles, admitted he does not have much football left. However, he emphasized that being sidelined during training camp highlighted how strongly he still values playing.

The quarterback signed an adjusted two-year, $84 million contract in May, which pays him $44 million this season. If he remains on the Rams’ roster at the start of free agency in 2026, he is set to receive another $40 million.

Through the first month of the 2025 season, Stafford has thrown for 1,114 yards while completing 67.6 percent of his passes. He has recorded eight touchdowns and two interceptions, producing a 106.1 passer rating and 69.1 quarterback rating. His performance has guided the Rams to a 3-1 start.

Los Angeles will host the San Francisco 49ers (3-1) in a Week 5 matchup on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium, with the game airing on Prime Video.