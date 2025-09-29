Sep 29, 2025 at 12:04 AM ET

The Los Angeles Rams notched two wins on Sunday: 1. They won against the Indianapolis Colts, and 2. They won on social media.

The Rams beat the Colts, 27-20, in come-from-behind fashion at SoFi Stadium. Matthew Stafford connected with Tutu Atwell for a monster 88-yard touchdown with only 1:33 left in the fourth quarter to seal the victory and deal the Colts their first loss of the season.

After the game, the squad, which improved to 3-1, made sure to shade Cam Bynum on social media. He previously blasted the Rams, saying the team plays “fake crowd noise” in the stadium because the “crowd isn't that turnt.” The Rams found the perfect time to clap back, posting pictures of Bynum getting burned on defense.

For some extra heat, the team added a popular meme from the hit comedy series, “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” It's an image you can hear.

“Life comes at you fast,” read the caption.

Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/sJbumDZMVo — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Whoever was behind the post needs a raise immediately.

Fans were all in for the Rams' clever dig at Bynum.

“LMAO cook his dumb-ass self,” said @ProminentKingz.

“What a dunking. He wasn’t wrong though, but hey, you really got him with these graphics,” added @craigyoung5.

“Mid player talking all that s*** just to get burned for the GW TD,” wrote @LASportsW.

@33Space1 only needed a GIF to further roast the 27-year-old Bynum.

“Elite trolling right here. GO RAMS!” posted @LAro3.

“We were loud as hell. Routinely hitting 103 decibels before Colts snaps,” commented @polyh3dron.

The Rams bounced back after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, 33-26, in Week 3. Stafford's game-winning throw to Atwell was the longest of his career. He passed for 375 yards and three touchdowns. Puka Nacua, meanwhile, had 13 catches for a career-high 170 yards.

Up next for them in Week 5 are the San Francisco 49ers. But for now, the Rams are looking pretty, pretty, pretty good.