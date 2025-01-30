Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams had their season end in heartbreaking fashion during the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs recently. The Rams had to go on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, and they almost escaped with a victory as they were deep in Eagles' territory at the end of the game with a chance to win. They couldn't pull it off, and the season is now over. The offseason is here, and it comes with uncertainty regarding Stafford.

Stafford is 37 now, so we know that his career will be coming to an end soon, and there are also trade rumors regarding the Rams QB. Stafford is still clearly one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and it doesn't sound like he has any plans to leave LA.

“My understanding is Matthew Stafford does in fact plan to play next season,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport said. “This is essentially what he communicated to the Rams. Wanted to take some time off, but basically told them, ‘I feel good, I don't see why I wouldn't play.'”

However, there is more to the situation than that. Stafford's contract is also something to consider as he is due a big chunk of money next year that is not guaranteed.

“Now, that is not exactly the whole story for the Rams, because he's due $27 million next year, not guaranteed on his contract,” Rapoport continued. “I have a hard time imagining Matthew Stafford plays for that.”

Still, things are looking good for the Rams. It sounds like Matthew Stafford wants to play, and with him back and playing at the level he was at this year, this Rams squad should be in the mix for the Super Bowl in 2026 if the team can stay healthy.

“I would imagine they would have to look at his contract again, but for Stafford, who is like a young 37, and certainly he's still got the arm, one of the best arms in the NFL,” Rapoport added. “Him expected to be back is a very good sign for this Rams team that looks like it is really, really coming on.”

The Rams weren't able to make it to the Super Bowl this year, but they came incredibly close. After a disastrous start to the season, it looked like this LA team wasn't even going to make the playoffs. Stafford helped orchestrate an incredible turnaround, and if they finish off that final drive in Philadelphia, they are more than likely representing the NFC in New Orleans on February 9th. The future is bright for the Rams.