The Los Angeles Rams will be going into the offseason with some questions after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. One of those questions involves the future of Matthew Stafford on the team, as he said he wanted to take some time to consider what he wants to do. Head coach Sean McVay would rather have those answers soon so the Rams can figure out what they need to do at the position.

As of now, the key problem is what will happen if he does come back, and what the contract will look like, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Last year, Stafford signed a one-year, $40 million reworked contract with no guaranteed money for next year,” Rapoport said on X, formerly Twitter. “He's due $27.5 million, obviously, not going to play for that. So if Stafford is going to come back, they're going to have to agree to a reworked contract.”

Stafford had a solid season for the Rams and helped them recover from their slow start and ultimately win the division. They were able to take the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round, but the Eagles and the snow were too much to handle in the next round.

It shouldn't be a problem for Stafford to return next season and help the Rams to the playoffs again, but it also makes sense if he wants to hang it up. Stafford has dealt with injuries throughout his career, and it's up to him if he wants to continue going through the long grind of a season.

Stafford will always be remembered as the player who helped them win a Super Bowl years ago, and with the team that they have now, they could see themselves back in the future if they keep everybody together. There's also some uncertainty regarding Cooper Kupp's future with the team, and they can decide to go young and start from scratch if they don't like the current makeup of the roster.