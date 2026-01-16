The Chicago Bears host the Los Angeles Rams for an exciting NFC Divisional matchup to close out the weekend on Sunday night. The Bears have shocked the entire NFL with their elite play toward the end of the regular season, leading to a huge playoff comeback win over the Green Bay Packers.

As for the Rams, they were widely regarded as the top team in the NFC until they blew a 16-point lead over the Seahawks the last time they met. The Seahawks earned the No. 1 seed, and the Rams were at No. 5. They escaped Carolina with a win to set up a 3rd meeting against the Seahawks this season.

For this 3rd and final meeting, the Rams will be getting back a crucial player on the offensive line. Right guard Kevin Dotson is returning to action after not playing since the loss to Seattle around a month ago. Dotson was a limited participant in practice on Thursday.

Article Continues Below

“Sean McVay said OL Kevin Dotson will start Sunday vs Bears.”

Stafford's offensive line isn't great, but it has been good enough for Stafford to be able to do his magic late in games. Stafford should run away with the MVP this season after dominating all season long. He led the NFL with 46 touchdown passes and passing yards at 4,707, and threw only eight interceptions. Stafford's QBR was also 4th in the league. He led a comeback win over the Panthers in the Wild Card and may be forced to be in a position to do the same on Sunday night. Stafford will go up against one of the best defenses in the NFL, and the best at forcing turnovers. It's a good thing he has his starting five linemen available.