The Los Angeles Rams have a major game coming up this Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, and they could be getting back a key player on offense after a long absence due to an injury.

According to the Rams' injury report on Thursday, offensive lineman Kevin Dotson has logged a limited practice with the team.

While it's not a full practice for Dotson, it was a good sign for his availability versus the Bears. He was also a limited participant on Wednesday, but it was only during a walkthrough. Thursday's practice was “the first real day of practice” for Dotson since his injury, as reported by Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

The 29-year-old Dotson has not seen action since suffering an ankle injury in Week 16's road game against the Seattle Seahawks, in which his teammate and center Coleman Shelton rolled onto his ankle.

Later on, Seahawks defensive lineman Derick Hall stepped on Dotson's leg. Hall was later slapped with a one-game suspension without pay for his actions. He tried to appeal his suspension, but the initial decision was upheld.

Dotson means a lot to the Rams' offense. He has been a key cog in the trenches for Los Angeles' attack that finished first in the 2025 NFL regular season with an average of 394.6 total yards per game and also tops in the league with 30.5 points per outing. Dotson has an impressive 86.4 overall grade from

Pro Football Focus. That comes with a 67.7 pass blocking grade and a much higher 89.3 run block rating, underscoring further his importance to the Matthew Stafford-led offense.