The Los Angeles Rams won in their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts by 27-20, but much of the focus this week has been on the health of star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Adams has been limited with a hamstring injury and will be closely monitored right up until kickoff next week. McVay, however, sounded optimistic that the veteran could suit up, noting that Adams has stayed engaged in walkthroughs and is doing everything possible to be ready.

The Rams know how vital he is to quarterback Matthew Stafford and their undefeated start.

Still, McVay found time to lighten the mood when asked about a familiar divisional storyline, the San Francisco 49ers’ overwhelming presence whenever they play at SoFi Stadium.

Speaking with reporters, McVay joked about the volume of 49ers fans who consistently flood Los Angeles’ home turf. “They've certainly got a great fan base,” McVay said, via Greg Beacham on X.

“I blame my grandpa for that, a lot of the success they had in the early years.”

That grandfather, John McVay, was a longtime San Francisco 49ers executive who played a major role in building the franchise’s dynasty of the 1980s and 1990s. Under his tenure, the Niners captured multiple Super Bowls, cementing their reputation as one of the NFL’s iconic franchises.

Article Continues Below

For Sean McVay, the connection is personal, and the good-natured quip shows the balance he strikes between competitive fire and humor when discussing one of the Rams’ fiercest rivals.

Of course, McVay’s lighthearted moment comes as the Rams are making serious noise themselves. Los Angeles’ offense has been humming behind Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Adams, while the defense continues to bend without breaking.

Their resilience was on display again in Week 4, when they dramatically outlasted the Colts.

ClutchPoints’ Week 5 NFL Power Rankings reflected that momentum, bumping the Rams into the top five after a thrilling finish against Indianapolis.

Tutu Atwell’s 88-yard touchdown in the closing minutes was the highlight, but Nacua (13 catches, 170 yards, one TD) and Adams (56 yards, one TD) ensured that McVay’s squad stayed perfect.

At 4-0, the Rams enter October as one of the league’s surprise powerhouses, and even jokes about 49ers fans can’t overshadow their current trajectory.