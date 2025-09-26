Wide receiver Davante Adams has been out of practice throughout the week leading up to the Los Angeles Rams' Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. His status is still unclear with kick-off just days away, as he deals with a hamstring injury. On Friday, head coach Sean McVay revealed that he and the coaching staff are monitoring the star wideout before announcing his official status.

McVay, who is 39 years old, wouldn't say whether or not Adams will be on a snap count on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The nine-year head coach did sound optimistic about Davante Adams, though, claiming that the 32-year-old wide receiver has been doing everything he can to prepare for the upcoming contest. Overall, the Rams are keeping a close eye on Adams right now.

“I don't know about that,” said McVay about putting Adams on a snap count. “You might monitor some things, but if I told him that, I think he would say, ‘Nah, I'm not doing that.' He's in good spirits. He's been engaged in the walkthroughs. He's doing everything that he can to be physically and mentally ready to go, and that's why he's a total stud. I'm excited about that.

“We'll see how the game goes. Ultimately, we have to be able to do what we think is best for Davante and for our team. Those things go hand in hand for us. If that changes any of the snap count, that's not something that we're expecting, but we'll see.”

Davante Adams signed a two-year $44 million contract with the Rams in the offseason. So far, he's played in all three games and appears to be a prime target for quarterback Matthew Stafford. This season, Adamas has recorded 13 receptions, 213 yards, and two touchdowns.

The Rams have until 90 minutes before the scheduled 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff against the Colts to decide whether or not Davante Adams will play. If he is unable to play, then Los Angeles would have to rely heavily on Puka Nacua. Guys like Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, Tutu Atwell, and Konata Mumpfield may have to step up on Sunday.