When Cooper Kupp announced that he and the Los Angeles Rams were seeking a trade, it shocked many. However, it shocked his head coach, Sean McVay. The duo have been together ever since Kupp was drafted. However, it might be time for both to move on. As he appeared on the Fitz & Whit Podcast, McVay explained his conversations with Kupp.

“We’ve had to have some honest conversations and here's the reality too,” McVay said. “I think you always preface it with you know you have a responsibility to the collective. It doesn't mean you're right, I've been wrong before, and I'll be wrong again. Doesn't change my love, my appreciation, my gratitude for everything that he's meant.

“When you do look at putting together the puzzle, sometimes decisions that you try to be able to make for the collective don't necessarily fit with people that are so special. No matter what he does, he's an all-time Ram from this point on. Whether he played another snap or not for the Rams or wherever he goes on to have success for however many years, he wants to continue to do it.”

Sean McVay understands the Rams moving on from Cooper Kupp

Once Puka Nacua arrived, it hurt Kupp’s case at his contract. He would be an almost $30 million cap hit next season. Kupp has had some rough years and statistics due to injuries and just his decline. Not to mention, he hasn't had a 1,000+ yard season since 2021.

However, in that season, Kupp won the receiving triple crown after leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Due to his injuries, the production has taken a significant dip. Also, Matthew Stafford is set to be a free agent as well.

The Rams have options make with who they will sign, or who they will draft. Nacua's emergence makes matters tough for Kupp, as the sophomore receiver is the clear No. 1 option.