The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to remain undefeated when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in L.A. in Week 4. It will be Indy's second consecutive contest on the road, and it appears safety Cam Bynum has an observation about the stadium and the crowd about his upcoming opponent.

During a guest appearance on the “Downs 2 Business” podcast, hosted by Josh and Caleb Downs, Bynum called out the Rams' organization for allegedly pumping in fake crowd noise during games. The fifth-year pro just doesn't believe the noise matches what he sees from the fans, especially in third-down situations.

“And they play fake crowd noise because their crowd isn't that turnt,” said Cam Bynum. “[The Rams] have a good fanbase, but they've moved around so much where it's not like true fans. It's more of like a celebrity show in there. It's like, yeah, I know [the crowd noise] is fake. Because on third downs, you see the crowd is sitting down, but somehow there's noise coming from somewhere. We were just looking around last year, we're like, ‘Hold on, that noise is coming from the speakers.' Because this crowd, nobody's turnt up right now.”

Article Continues Below

#Colts safety Cam Bynum says the Rams pump fake crowd noise because “they aren’t that turnt.” “On 3rd downs, the crowd is sitting down… but somehow there’s noise coming from somewhere.” Colts at Rams on Sunday. 🍿 (🎥 @downs2business) pic.twitter.com/UzP81xDSHb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 26, 2025

Pumping in fake crowd noise is not a violation of any kind. All 32 teams in the league are allowed to do so, as the rule was passed in September 2020. Every team is allowed to pump in up to 80 decibels of fake crowd noise as a way to enhance the game atmosphere.

Bynum, who is 27 years old, played in SoFi Stadium several times during his four-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings. After serving as a consistent starter for Minnesota, he found himself signing a four-year, $60 million contract with the Colts. So far, he's living up to expectations in Indy, as he has already recorded 11 combined tackles (seven solo), three pass deflections, and a league-high two interceptions.