Recently, the Los Angeles Rams made a big move by hiring Kliff Kingsbury to join Sean McVay's coaching staff. While it's unclear what exactly Kingsbury's role will be, he is sure to play a big part in helping improve what was already an elite offense for the Rams during the 2025 NFL season.

Now, NFL insider Jordan Schultz has provided more information as to what went into Kingsbury's decision to join McVay and company following his firing by the Washington Commanders, for whom he had been the offensive coordinator.

“First off, McVay and Kliff are close friends. They've known each other for quite some time, and not only had they been speaking about this opportunity for weeks, but they've always wondered what a full season together could look like,” reported Schultz, via a video posted to his account on X, formerly Twitter.

“Kliff had other opportunities and interviewed for several head coach and OC openings this cycle that intrigued him. Once those went in a different direction, however, the idea of joining Sean became much more of a real possibility,” said Schultz. “…Joining LA, seeing how Sean handles the day to day, and working with the front office, will only help Kliff groom into becoming a better head coach.”

Schultz noted that Kingsbury will likely only get one more chance to be an NFL head coach, and that teaming up with McVay will help him be more prepared for that opportunity when the right situation arises.

For now, the Rams will be glad to have one of the NFL's most respected offensive minds on their staff, even as his role with the team remains unclear for the time being.

With reigning league MVP Matthew Stafford and superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua returning next season, the Rams seem poised to once again be an explosive offense in 2026.