The Los Angeles Rams had two stud wide receivers this season with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. It was a duo that was nearly unstoppable throughout the 2025-26 campaign. With the season over, however, Nacua opened up about what it was like playing alongside Adams.

During a guest visit on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Nacua described Adams' abilities on the field as if he had superhuman abilities. The 24-year-old wideout claims that his first time practicing alongside the 12-year veteran made Nacua realize he has to improve his game much more.

“We were in April, and I'm standing on the 40-yard line, “said Nacua. “I'm right behind No. 17. [Adams] is running a stop route. The ground is shaking as he's stopping. He's 20 20 yards away from me. Then boom, boom, boom, transition, out the break, three steps, technique, sound, crisp. And it's April, and I'm like, ‘I gotta be better. I gotta be better. I got so much to work on.'”

"Davante Adams is so sound and so crisp.. We're always on the same page and I'm so thankful for him" ~ @AsapPuka #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VMAXkB3C80 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 6, 2026

The Rams' wide receiver duo was arguably the best in the league, as they helped quarterback Matthew Stafford win his first MVP Award. Puka Nacua ended the regular season with 129 receptions (league leader), 1,715 yards, and 10 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Davante Adams, who is 33 years old, ended the campaign with 60 receptions for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns (league-leader).

Los Angeles is in line to have both wideouts on the roster once again. Nacua is eligible for a contract extension this season, and many expect he'll sign a massive deal. As for Adams, the 2026-27 season will be the second year of his two-year, $44 million contract with the Rams.