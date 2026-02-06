Kliff Kingsbury has been one of the most-talked-about offensive coordinator candidates this offseason after he was let go by the Washington Commanders. After several weeks of interviews, it sounds like the former head coach has found a new home with the Los Angeles Rams.

Reports indicate that Kingsbury, who is 46 years old, is joining Sean McVay's staff, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Peter Schrager. For now, his role is remaining unspecified, but Kingsbury will undoubtedly play an integral part in coaching L.A.'s offense for next season.

“Former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is joining the coaching staff of the Los Angeles Rams, per Peter Schrager and [Adam Schefter].”

Article Continues Below

Kingsbury was initially viewed as a finalist for the offensive coordinator role with the New York Giants under new head coach John Harbaugh. However, New York instead decided to hire Matt Nagy. The experienced play-caller was also reportedly in the mix for the OC job with the Tennessee Titans before the club hired Brian Daboll for the position.

Kliff Kinsbury has coaching experience at the college and professional levels. He's been a head coach for both, serving as the HC for the Texas Tech Raiders from 2013 to 2018. Kingsbury also worked as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals for three seasons with Kyler Murray as his quarterback.

His previous role was the offensive coordinator with the Commanders, where he played a big role in helping develop quarterback Jayden Daniels. He'll now have the opportunity to work alongside Matthew Stafford and the Rams' powerful offense that also consists of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.