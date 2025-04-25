The Los Angeles Rams ended the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft without making a pick, but that was not always their goal. Before trading the No. 26 pick to the Atlanta Falcons, the Rams reportedly tried to trade up for a pair of wideouts but could not get the deal done in time.

The Rams supposedly tried to get the action going early, attempting to trade up for Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan, according to ‘The Dan Patrick Show,' via SB Nation's Blaine Grisak. After that plan failed, general manager Les Snead got back on the phones in an effort to move up for Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka.

McMillan ended up going to the Carolina Panthers at No. 8, while Egbuka was surprisingly taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 19. Many felt that Egbuka would sneak into the back end of the first round, but the announcement of his name at No. 19 surprised the crowd in Green Bay.

The Rams clearly entered the draft with a focus on receiver after releasing longtime slot Cooper Kupp in free agency. Los Angeles replaced Kupp with 32-year-old Davante Adams, but still has some long-term question marks at the position beyond stud wideout Puka Nacua.

After failing to make either trade, the Rams traded out of their spot at No. 26. They sent that pick, along with the No. 101 pick in the third round, for the Falcons' Nos. 46, 242, and their 2026 first-round selection. Atlanta used its second first-round pick on Tennessee edge-rusher James Pearce Jr.

Rams' potential Day Two targets in 2025 NFL Draft

Reports additionally suggested the Rams were targeting quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 26 but were leapfrogged by the New York Giants, who traded up with the Houston Texans to take him at No. 25. Once Dart was out of the picture, Los Angeles confidently relinquished its first-round selection.

The trade with the Falcons sets the Rams up well in 2026 but leaves them with just eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, six of them coming on Day Three. Los Angeles will make its first pick of the draft at No. 46, its first of two selections on Day Two. Snead will also have the No. 90 pick in the third round.

With McMillan, Egbuka and Dart all off the table, the Rams are seemingly taking a best-available approach on Day Two. They could certainly use the help at receiver — and potentially a long-term quarterback project to work behind Matthew Stafford — but Snead's decisions will be largely dependent on the pool of available talent.