Recently, the Los Angeles Rams saw quarterback Matthew Stafford win the 2025 NFL MVP award for his efforts this past season, when he led the team to the NFC Championship Game, and very nearly further than that. Stafford indicated that he will be back next season, when he will be 38 years old.

Coming into this year, there was considerable question about Stafford's health, and although it didn't end up being an issue in 2025, the Rams will still want to have a good backup onhand in case things go south in 2026.

Recently, NFL insider Ben Solak broke down some intriguing options to take over that role in Los Angeles.

“Will Levis is a great fit, as is Tanner McKee. But I'd wager (Sean) McVay wants more playmaking at the position, so watch out for Anthony Richardson and Spencer Rattler as well,” noted Solak on ESPN.com.

Richardson spent the first couple of years of his career trying to solidify himself as the future starter for the Indianapolis Colts, but he was unable to establish himself at the NFL level, ultimately losing his job to Daniel Jones heading into last season.

However, Richardson still possesses a world of raw talent that allowed him to be one of the top picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and it's worth considering that another team might be willing to take a chance on him in a backup role moving forward.

Currently, the Rams' backup quarterbacks are veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and former Georgia Bulldogs legend Stetson Bennet, but as Solak noted, “they should strongly pursue young backups on the trade market this offseason.”

Bringing Richardson to Los Angeles would give the former Florida Gator a chance to learn from one of the NFL's best in Stafford, while also giving the Rams an intriguing security blanket if their MVP were forced to miss time.