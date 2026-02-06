It's official: Matthew Stafford is your 2025 NFL Most Valuable Player. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback has played pretty well over the last few years, but he's turned it up a notch this season. Leading one of the most potent offenses in the league, Stafford finally earned his first MVP award in his long career.

Rams general manager Les Snead didn't want to miss his quarterback earning his MVP award. Even though he was on vacation, the general manager watched the award ceremony and Stafford's acceptance speech. It's a testament to Snead's dedication to his team.

#Rams GM Les Snead, on vacation somewhere, watching his QB Matthew Stafford get named NFL MVP: (via KaraHendersonSnead/IG) https://t.co/2crBYcYlLr pic.twitter.com/vhJy9DrVIk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 6, 2026

Snead was the mastermind behind Stafford's arrival in Los Angeles. After struggling with 2016 first overall pick Jared Goff, the Rams GM decided to trade Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Stafford. The move to trade for the star quarterback ended up paying off, as Stafford led LA to their first Super Bowl victory in that same season.

After that championship, Stafford dealt with injuries that stymied his 2022 season. He's been relatively healthy in the next two years, but he wasn't quite as productive as he was in that championship season. That all changed in 2025, though. With Davante Adams in the fold and Puka Nacua's continued ascent, Stafford found another gear in him.

Stafford led the league this season in passing yards with 4,707, his highest mark since the aforementioned 2021 season. Stafford also led the league with a career-high 46 touchdown passes. The Rams were able to make it all the way to the Conference Championship Game, but came up just short against the Seattle Seahawks.

Amidst rumors of his impending retirement, Stafford announced during his acceptance speech that he'll be coming back for one more season. Referencing his family, the Rams quarterback said, “You’re unbelievable cheerleaders for me. I appreciate it. I am so happy to have you at the games on the sideline with me, and I can’t wait for you to cheer me on next year when we’re out there kicking (butt).”