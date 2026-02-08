The Los Angeles Rams suffered a brutal loss in the NFC Championship a few weeks ago. Los Angeles was hopeful that they could make the Super Bowl after QB Matthew Stafford put together an MVP-caliber regular season. The future looks bright for both Stafford and the Rams after his recent MVP win.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport spoke about the MVP quarterback and his future during a segment on the morning of Super Bowl 60.

“We do know more about the future of Matthew Stafford, who really ended all discussion by stepping on the stage after winning a razor-thin MVP vote. [Stafford] said he will be back, gonna run it back with the Los Angeles Rams.”

Stafford confirmed his return during his acceptance speech for MVP at NFL Honors on Friday.

Rapoport also noted that Stafford could be in for a pay raise after winning MVP.

“This is excellent news for the Rams considering how he played [in 2025],” Rapoport added. “He is fully healthy this offseason. But still a little bit of a question… he is due $41 million this year. I would be surprised, based on what I know, if Stafford played for that. So there was a contract discussion last year that had Stafford back in LA. Expect another one for the Rams and a little bit of a raise for their MVP.”

Stafford had arguably his best season since joining the NFL back in 2009. He had 4,707 passing yards with 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the regular season.

The 38-year-old quarterback is playing the best football of his life and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

It will be interesting to see if the Rams extend Stafford in the process of reworking his contract. Stafford's current contract ends after the 2026 season and will have him on LA's salary cap through the 2030 season.

The Rams could always extend Stafford to create the possibility of a return in 2027. LA has $48.21 million in cap space in 2026, which balloons to $181.24 million in 2027.

Either way, the Rams will at least get Stafford back for the 2026 season.

That could add a sense of urgency before LA attempts to get back to the Super Bowl next year.