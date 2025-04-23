The Los Angeles Rams had another successful season under head coach Sean McVay as the team owns the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Although there has been some buzz that general manager Les Snead and the front office would like to find Matthew Stafford's successor, the rumor mill suggests the organization may go in a different direction in the first round.

In his latest episode of “The Adam Schefter Podcast,” the ESPN insider explains how he believes the Rams will not select a quarterback in the first round. Considering Los Angeles is primed for another successful season, it may make sense for the franchise to pick a player who can help immediately in a position of need.

“I know a lot of people have talked about the Rams needing a quarterback for Matthew Stafford. Matthew Stafford might play another year or two. I would still be surprised if they went quarterback in round one. I think they're more likely to go cornerback or linebacker, or another position of need.”

Despite being 37 years of age, Stafford has yet to show much of any signs of deterioration in his performance on the field. Last season, the two-time Pro Bowler capped off another strong year, finishing with 3,762 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions while throwing a 65.8% completion percentage.

Los Angeles has already made some big moves this offseason with the hopes of getting back to title contention. Snead has made several aggressive moves since taking over as general manager in 2012, and this offseason is no different. The Rams released former Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Snead found his replacement in free agency by signing 32-year-old Davante Adams to a two-year, $46 million contract.

After clinching the NFC West with a 10-7 record last season, which led to a 28-27 divisional round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, the Rams may opt to find a rookie who can help immediately rather than someone who will ride the pine in year one or two.