The Los Angeles Rams cleaned out their lockers for good Monday, following the devastating loss to the Seahawks. Now the next time the Rams return to their lockers, they'll have new rookie teammates via the 2026 NFL Draft.

That's where Les Snead and the scouting department must continue the impressive streak they've been on during the “remodel” strategy.

The “remodel” phase manifested following their disastrous 5-12 season — ending their free agents first philosophy that brought Matthew Stafford and others into the fold. This approach also became famously known as “F— them picks” by the general manager Snead.

But while Davante Adams became a high-profile recent free agent addition for 2025, L.A. landed huge draft gems. Puka Nacua rose as one via the fifth round. Same with Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Jared Verse via the draft.

Now these three draft prospects surface as the ones Snead, Sean McVay and L.A. must target.

Rams can pursue local star wide receiver

Yes there's an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver inside the “Rams House.” However, L.A. should also think long term here. That's where local star Makai Lemon out of USC enters the picture.

Lemon possesses the gritty, run-after-catch element McVay craves for his offense. He's even earned Amon-Ra St. Brown comparisons by Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network. The draft expert called the WR “intelligent, confident and polished with the ability to make plays on all three levels.”

Fellow NFL Network colleague Daniel Jeremiah immediately projected Lemon staying in L.A. — landing at No. 13 overall.

“It would almost be unfair to add Lemon to an offense that already includes Nacua and Adams,” Jeremiah said.

But there's other reasons behind this selection via the Atlanta Falcons.

Adams only has one year left on his deal. Nacua looks ready to demand big dollars as he's up for a fifth-year option or extension. Los Angeles also likely will sever ties with former 2021 second rounder Tutu Atwell, who signed for one year only. While Konata Mumpfield and Jordan Whittington earned reps at WR, both don't have the downfield speed Lemon possesses.

Hence why the Rams should keep the USC star from drifting away from the City of Angels.

Versatile defender can boost weak area on Rams

Caleb Downs of Ohio State is one to monitor too.

He'd rise as a gift pick if Downs somehow slips to No. 13. Downs is lauded for his versatility in coverage and wrecking havoc near the line of scrimmage.

Outside of captain Quentin Lake, L.A. struggled in the secondary. Kam Curl seeks a return, but that's not looking likely.

Downs upgrades the secondary here if available.

National Championship game star worth Rams pick

He doesn't need to go at No. 13 either.

L.A. got torched by Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Sunday. Watching past beloved Rams star Cooper Kupp get open didn't help matters either.

Now the top cornerback Cobie Durant is a 2026 free agent and could command lots of attention in the market. Durant became credited for playing larger than his diminutive size revealed. The Rams can attempt something similar — by pursuing Indiana star D'Angelo Ponds.

The near 5-foot-9 Ponds brings out a scrapper element L.A. needs at CB moving forward. Just watch how he stood up then plowed onto Miami wide receiving targets as proof.

Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds (Rd 2): + Tremendous route recognition

+ Hip fluidity

+ Competitive edge at the catch point

+ Not afraid of contact

+ Sticky in man coverage

+ Foot speed in backpedal

+ 7 INT, 33 PBU in 3 years

– Undersized

– Limited catch radius pic.twitter.com/Nu2l2LqRCF — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 21, 2026

But executing 33 pass breakups across three seasons must speak to the front office here. He's even exceptional at recovery speed thanks to his 4.35 time in the 40-yard dash. That alone reveals why opposing quarterback faced difficulty picking on him weekly.

He must avoid getting handsy at the line of scrimmage which leads to penalties. Ponds faces size concerns too. But he brings a “never back down” mindset and thrives in big games…making him perfect for this locker room even if taken during day two of the draft.