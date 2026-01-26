The Seattle Seahawks took an early 10-3 lead to end the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba stole the spotlight in the first quarter after reeling in an impressive one-handed catch.

With the Seahawks on third down and needing two yards, quarterback Sam Darnold rolled to his left while looking for the open man. He eventually found Smith-Njigba open and tossed it to the 23-year-old wideout. Smith-Njigba reeled it in with one hand before stepping out of bounds for a gain of about 10 or 11 yards.

JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 😱 What a snag by JSN! pic.twitter.com/wvt5yz2kyC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 26, 2026

It's been an amazing year for the third-year pro. He's experienced a career year this season, serving as the No. 1 pass option in the Seahawks' offense. Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished the 2025-26 regular season with 119 receptions (career-high), 1,793 receiving yards (career-high), and 10 touchdowns (career-high). His 1,793 yards led the league in that category.

That's now back-to-back years in which Smith-Njigba has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark. He certainly looks like a franchise wide receiver, which is great news for the Seahawks in the long-term. Especially for Darnold, who is likely the club's starting quarterback for the next several seasons.

The former first-round pick is still playing on his four-year, $14.4 million rookie contract. However, based on how he has been playing, Smith-Njigba will be due for a big pay day once he is eligible. That new contract could come to fruition this coming offseason, as the star wide receiver is projected to sign a deal worth somewhere between $30 million and $40 million annually.