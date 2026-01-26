The Seattle Seahawks are headed to Super Bowl LX thanks in large part to wide receiver Cooper Kupp's contributions. The team’s 31-27 NFC Championship victory over the Los Angeles Rams may have been particularly special, given how the 32-year-old’s relationship with the franchise that drafted him had deteriorated.

“After the 2024 season, rather than trying to negotiate a salary reduction with the former All-Pro, the Rams had unceremoniously cut ties, urging him to retire. As Kupp approached free agency, sources say, he came to believe that some L.A. officials had cautioned potential suitors against paying him anything more than the veteran minimum, suggesting that age and an accumulation of injuries had provoked a steep decline,” Michael Silver of The Athletic wrote.

“When it ended with the Rams,” Kupp told Silver, “we weren’t in a good place.”

Kupp had spent eight years with the Rams before joining the Seahawks this season, and had brought home Super Bowl LVI MVP

“After the Rams cut Kupp last March, he was stunned that the most powerful people in the Rams’ organization never called to thank him for his time with the franchise. (He later debriefed with McVay and maintains a good relationship with his former head coach — and with many former teammates, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, who searched for Kupp on the field Sunday night to offer his congratulations.),” Silver wrote.

“Once Kupp hit free agency, according to sources familiar with his search for a new team, some potential suitors expressed doubts about signing him because of what they’d heard in league circles — which his camp believed came from the Rams.”

Kupp will now have a chance to help the Seahawks defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, and he was able to see his old team go down in the process.