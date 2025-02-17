The Miami Dolphins have a roster to reset. Head coach Mike McDaniel will need to make some changes to rebound from missing the playoffs. The 2025 NFL Draft comes in handy for McDaniel and Miami.

While the head coach will have say on some of the personnel decisions, we're doing something different here. We're channeling Dolphins general manager Chris Grier for this one, by using the PFF mock draft simulator.

Here, we make the first three picks for the Miami GM and determine if these picks make total sense. Miami has the trenches to address on both sides of the ball, more so tackle for Tua Tagovailoa. Raheem Mostert helps create a running back opening too, as Miami released him.

The Dolphins can also turn to safety help, with Jevon Holland entering free agency.

Although, one mock selection here could impact Tyreek Hill — either on offense or regarding his Dolphins future. Time to dive into who heads to South Beach off the simulator.

Round 1, Pick 13 — Wide receiver Luther Burden III, Missouri

Tagovailoa gets wide receiver help. But does Burden become the new WR1 in this scenario?

Burden is a surefire first round talent. His speed is tailored made for McDaniel's fast-paced system. Burden bursts the moment the ball is snapped, then delivers top end speed to stay ahead of his coverage cornerback. He knows how to adjust his body to catches too.

Burden's playmaking ability earns him a top 15 label. Plus got him compared to Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets, per Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network. But is Burden worth taking on Miami's end? Especially after Hill's apology to Tagovailoa? Inserting Burden with Hill and Jaylen Waddle gives the Dolphins three human Lamborghini's. Or it could also mean pushing out Hill quicker than expected.

Burden is a monster talent. But Miami is passing on tackle help through Kelvin Banks and Josh Simmons by taking Burden. And they could be signaling the end of the “Cheetah” era here.

Round 2, Pick 48 — Tackle Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

Grier and Miami doesn't completely ignore getting Tagovailoa protection help. They roll with the massive 6-foot-6, 330-pound Ersery here.

The Minnesota star brings excellent arm length and knows how to use them. He brings a violent punch that can rattle a rusher's pursuit. Ersery wins over Miami, though, by starring in a zone blocking scheme. Miami hits defenses with an identical system.

He needs to improve his eyes and focus when defenders hit him with a stutter and hesitation move. Ersery got caught misjudging his angles when rushers attacked him with that head fake move. He also developed a habit of lunging when he got beat by his defender.

Ersery will be a natural zone blocking fit. But his pass protection needs work moving forward.

Round 3, Pick 98 — Guard Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Offense sweeps the first three picks. Ratledge comes over to solidify the interior part of the line — a must for Miami.

Ratledge obliterates defensive linemen and linebackers on run plays. He even knows how to bend low despite carrying a towering 6-foot-6, 310-pound frame. But he's a road clearer who can plow the lanes for Miami's ground game.

McDaniel and Tagovailoa, though, will love his IQ. Ratledge knows how to pick up stunts and blitzes immediately. He and Ersery are capable of solidifying the right side of the line for years to come.

Overall, the line help makes sense. Though Miami settles for a less-than-stellar pass protector compared to Banks and Simmons. The Burden pick is a huge gamble, too, considering that Hill made amends with his QB. But the big risk Miami is taking? Not going after defensive back or help on defense in general. Miami earns a C+ here, with Burden the headlining pick.