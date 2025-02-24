The Miami Dolphins had a wildly disappointing 8-9 2024 campaign after spending last offseason as a trendy AFC East champion pick. Now, it’s back to the drawing board, and a big part of that will be the 2025 NFL Draft. So, let’s see what the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator says the Dolphins do in this three-round mock draft.

With their three selections on the first two days of the event, head coach Mike McDaniels needs to add talent on both sides of the ball. Offensive line and playmakers on offense and defense are the priorities as the franchise tries to improve both units that simply weren’t good enough at almost anything last season.

More specifically, they need to better protect Tua Tagovailoa, who is now constantly one hit away from having to retire. They also have to find consistent offensive performers who can take some pressure off of De’Von Achane and Tyreek Hill, if the latter is back next season.

Defensively, they were 22nd in turnover percentage and interceptions and 27th in sacks, so beefing up the secondary and the pass-rush must be top of mind.

Using the 2025 PFN NFL mock draft simulator, we take a look at what Miami might do to address all these issues.

Round 1, Pick 13: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

This is a great pick for the Dolphins via the PFN NFL mock draft simulator. While many Dolphins mock drafts have them taking a guard like Tyler Booker, a cornerback like Will Johnson, or trading back here, staying put and selecting Penn State tight end Tyler Waren is a great move.

Warren is a 6-foot-6, 261-pound pass-catcher who can do it all. When we last saw him in the College Football Playoffs, he was catching, running, and even throwing in wins over SMU and Boise State before a tough loss to Notre Dame.

What else can Warren do? Well, he can play in-line or as a move tight end and run precision routes, go deep down the seam, or be a lead blocker. As his NFL.com scouting report says, he also “plays with swagger and ‘best player on the field’ energy.”

This is exactly what the Dolphins offense needs after the league has figured out McDaniel’s now-predictable outside zone run and bubble scree game that was often stymied by good defenses in 2024.

If the head coach/play-caller can figure out how to use Warren in all the creative ways he could be implemented, it could redefine the Miami offense and create more opportunities for Achane, Hill, and Jaylen Waddle to do what they do best and make splash plays.

Round 2, Pick 48: OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

Tyler Warren is a unique difference-maker who could redefine the Dolphins offense, which is why you put all your needs aside and take him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. After that, though, it’s time to start filling those gaping holes.

The biggest hole right now is the offensive line, which couldn’t protect Tagovailoa last season or open up holes in the run game like they did the year before. The unit ranked 15th in PFF’s final grades, with needs at both guard spots and right tackle. Plus, left tackle Terron Armstead will be 34 in July.

While you are not going to fill all those holes at once, the Dolphins can fill any of them they want with one player: North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel.

Zabel, at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, can and has played four offensive line positions in college and after he shows off his snapping ability at the combine, may be someone who can play any of the five line spots.

For a team like Miami who needs help in multiple places, a player like Zabel who should be a starter somewhere, is ideal.

Round 3, Pick 98: S Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma

The Jordan Poyer Experiment in 2024 didn’t work out all that well. After moving over from the Buffalo Bills, the 33-year-old had no interceptions, tackles for a loss, sacks, forced fumbles, or fumble recoveries.

Miami could use a young, play-making safety at the back end of their defense, and Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman Jr. fits that bill.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound safety isn’t the biggest or the fastest DB in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he has the IQ and instincts to make big plays at the back and help solidify the Dolphin's defense in front of him.

Bowman is tough, physical, aggressive, and versatile. Last season, he filled up the stat sheet with two interceptions, a fumble recovery, 1.5 tackles for a loss, and three pass breakups. He can play centerfield, cover slots, backs, and tight ends, and — despite his size — come up and play strong against the run.

The former Sooners isn’t a physical freak by any means, so he likely won’t go in the first two rounds, but he is a heck of a football player and could start in Week 1 for his new team.