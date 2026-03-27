For anyone unsure about attending Bruce Springsteen's 2026 Land of Hope and Dreams Tour, you should know — it's gonna get political.

Last year, Springsteen took aim at President Donald Trump when the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour went across Europe. Now, he is talking about his very conscious decision to tour the United States in 2026, specifically opening in Minneapolis, Minnesota, before concluding in Washington, D.C.

During an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune, Springsteen promised that his 2026 tour will be “political and very topical about what's going on in the country.”

“The E Street Band is built for hard times. It always was,” said Springsteen. “These are the moments when I think we can be of real value and real worth to the community. These are moments that fill the band with purpose, so I try to fill the set list around those ideas.”

Springsteen was asked if he was concerned about alienating his audience, but he claimed not to “worry about it.” This is all part of the job.

“My job is very simple: I do what I want to do, I say what I want to say and then people get to say what they want to say about it,” The Boss explained. “Those are the rules of my game. That’s fine with me.

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“I don’t worry about if you’re going to lose this part of your audience. I’ve always had a feeling about the position we play culturally, and I’m still deeply committed to that idea of the band. The blowback is just part of it. I’m ready for all that,” he continued.

When does Bruce Springsteen's 2026 tour begin?

The beginning of Springsteen and the E Street Band's 2026 tour is just a few days away. It will begin at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Mar. 31.

They will then play 19 more shows across the United States. Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform in cities like Inglewood, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Brooklyn, Boston, and Washington. Additionally, they will perform a show in Newark, New Jersey, The Boss' home state.