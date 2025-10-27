As Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins dominated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon, a result that shocked most of the football world, the energy shown disputed a narrative surrounding head coach Mike McDaniel. While there have been rumors and speculation on McDaniel losing the Dolphins locker room, that was shot down by the performance in Atlanta and by the words of linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Looking individually, Brooks had another game where he was a tackle machine, totaling 10 of them, three for a loss, to go along with a sack as he was all over the field. Brooks would talk with Sports Illustrated about how the team has McDaniel's back, as it was shown on the football field.

“Yes—today we showed that,” Brooks said. “Us, as leaders, we drive that point, to have his back. Whether we agree or disagree, we gotta have his back. As leaders, we can’t be pulling away from that and contradict what Mike’s message is, because now you’re leading the team in confusion. Whatever Mike is being criticized for, we’re there to enforce it as leaders, and everyone will follow suit. Absolutely we have Mike’s back.”

Though Miami's defense had been treacherous thus far, the unit would relatively shut down the Falcons, led by backup quarterback Kirk Cousins, and hold star running back Bijan Robinson to 25 yards on the ground.

Jordyn Brooks on the Dolphins being honest with themselves

It was also a huge bounce-back performance for the Dolphins quarterback in Tagovailoa, who has had a relatively frustrating season, and entered Sunday with a swollen eye from an illness. Still, he would end up throwing for four touchdowns and 205 yards as Brooks spoke about how Miami looked at themselves in the mirror and worked hard to get back to their standard.

“We allowed ourselves to feel it and not hide from it,” Brooks said. “You have to be real with yourself and real with others. I thought we had some things we addressed toward each other, as a team, being real with each other as players, coaches, etc…The secret was coming back to work, emphasizing what we need to emphasize and keep pressing forward.”

At any rate, the Dolphins are still at a 2-6 record and look to turn around their season, though they have a short week in preparation for the Baltimore Ravens next Thursday, with quarterback Lamar Jackson planning to return from injury.