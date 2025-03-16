The Miami Dolphins were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL last season, and now it's time for Mike McDaniel and company to go back to the drawing board. This offseason, the Dolphins are working hard to rebuild their roster and get back into contention in the AFC East.

That reconstruction includes all three phases of the game. On Sunday, the Dolphins made a key deal to sign former Tennessee Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse in free agency, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Stonehouse has only spent three seasons in the NFL, but he has been one of the best punters in the league for most of his time as a pro. As a rookie in 2022, the Colorado State product led the league in total punting yards on his way to being named Second Team All-Pro. He also led the NFL in total yards per punt in both 2022 and 2023.

Stonehouse had a down year in 2024, which is likely a big reason why the Titans decided to let him walk as a free agent. His total yards per punt, which was up at 53.1 over his first two seasons, was down to just 50.6 last season on 73 punts. He also had two punts blocked, which led the NFL.

The Dolphins are hoping that Stonehouse can find his old form from his first two seasons in the league and give the Miami special teams a big boost in 2025.

McDaniel is also probably not planning on using Stonehouse all that much as the Dolphins look for a bounce-back season on offense. Tua Tagovailoa will enter the season healthy, and Miami will do its best to keep it that way.

If Tagovailoa can stay upright, the Dolphins have the tools to be explosive on offense. If they somehow are able to patch up the offensive line and give Devon Achane some more room to run to create some balance, that will allow Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to eat on the outside.

McDaniel is still one of the best offensive minds in the game despite a disappointing season. If he can get this offense humming again, the Dolphins have a chance to find themselves back in the playoffs. If not, Ryan Stonehouse is there to flip the field.