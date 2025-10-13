While Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel faces criticism, teammate Tua Tagovailoa tried to deal with another tough loss. It didn’t help either of them not to have Tyreek Hill, who posted a photo of his leg in a cast at the game against the Chargers, according to a post on X by David Furones.

This was Tyreek Hill’s vantage point of Sunday’s Dolphins game. pic.twitter.com/hcBghzkK7H — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hill’s surgery to repair his dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, went well, according to ESPN.

“Agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Hill's surgery ‘went very well according to his doctors,’ ” Marcel Louis-Jacques wrote.

“It's about rehab, and he will play next season,” Rosenhaus told Schefter. “The realistic goal is the start of the season.”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill looking toward 2026

Article Continues Below

Hill had been one of the NFL’s most productive receivers over the last three seasons. Vikings’ standout Justin Jefferson was the only player with more yards before Hill’s injury.

Speculation abounds that the Dolphins won’t nurse Hill back in action. Instead, they are expected to part ways with the standout, according to CBS Sports.

“An outright release before the start of the 2026 league year was always on the table regardless of injury due to how Hill's contract is structured,” Jonathan Jones wrote. “Last offseason he signed a deal that was reported as a three-year extension worth $90 million. But the final year of the deal had a cap hit of nearly $52 million. And mostly served to increase the average-annual-salary mark that is used as the most common metric for ranking player salaries.

“The 2026 contract year has $29.9 million in non-guaranteed base salary, including $11 million in guaranteed salary if Hill is on the roster on the third day of the 2026 league year. A $5 million roster bonus is due on the same day, meaning that the Dolphins would guarantee Hill $16 million if he's on the roster come March 14.”

Hill’s age, 31, will play a key role in whether NFL teams will be willing to shell out big bucks for him. That’s especially true coming off the major injury.