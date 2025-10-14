As the Miami Dolphins continue to search for answers after another narrow loss, recent comments by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have drawn attention from around the league. Following Miami’s 29-27 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, several veteran players reportedly believe Tagovailoa was calling out a teammate when discussing discipline issues within the team.

NFL insider James Palmer of The Athletic discussed the situation on the latest episode of Scoop City, noting that multiple longtime players were surprised Tagovailoa chose to make his comments public.

“I talked to a lot of people around the league last night about this. Specifically wanted to talk to some veteran players that have been around for a long time and there were a few things that jumped out to me,” Palmer said. “One, universally everybody agreed, you don’t talk about what happens inside player-only meetings. You just don’t do it. And these guys have been around that I talked to for a long time.”

Palmer added that several veterans he spoke with believe Tagovailoa’s frustration may have been directed toward a particular teammate.

“The second part I thought was interesting were two players separately told me there has to be somebody that he’s had it up to here with – that they’re not just late for the player-only meetings, but they’re late for everything,” Palmer said.

How did Tua Tagovailoa's postgame comments land with former players? “Everyone agreed you never talk about what happens inside player-only meetings,” @JamesPalmerTV says. More insight: https://t.co/mn95E78or3 pic.twitter.com/ssQrntaOMA — Scoop City (@ScoopCityShow) October 14, 2025

The veteran players Palmer spoke with indicated that Tagovailoa’s comments might have stemmed from ongoing issues with accountability inside the locker room.

Tua Tagovailoa’s remarks raise questions about Dolphins’ locker room after loss to Chargers

Article Continues Below

“And that was a reason that two guys thought, well, that’s when the quarterback says something because there’s just nothing else we can do and I’ve had too much,” Palmer continued. “I said, at the same time, isn’t it on you as the leader to handle that in a different setting? They did admit, probably yes and maybe this something irked to the point that he wanted to say it publicly. We’ll see what ends up happening.”

Tagovailoa’s remarks came immediately after the Week 6 loss, where he voiced frustration over attendance and punctuality among teammates.

“We have guys showing up to player-only meetings late. Guys not showing up to player-only meetings,” Tagovailoa told reporters postgame.

The Dolphins fell to 1-5 following the loss, their second straight defeat, and continue to struggle with execution in late-game situations. Despite multiple one-possession losses this season, the team has been unable to close out contests, amplifying questions about leadership and accountability in the locker room.

Tagovailoa, who has faced scrutiny before for his leadership style, now finds himself at the center of renewed discussion regarding his approach. While his comments appear to reflect a desire for greater discipline, they have also sparked debate about whether such frustrations should remain internal.

Miami will look to move past the controversy and focus on its upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns (1-5) in Week 7. The Dolphins will visit Cleveland on Sunday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m. ET, as they aim to turn their season around and restore chemistry within the team.