Darren Waller came back in style with a dominant performance in the Miami Dolphins' matchup against the New York Jets on Monday night.

Waller appeared in his first game with the Dolphins, coming out of a one-year retirement hiatus. He joined Miami after the New York Giants sent him there in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick this past offseason.

The veteran tight end had an excellent performance in his first game back. He caught three passes from Tua Tagovailoa for 27 yards and two touchdowns, scoring in the second and third quarters.

Waller recorded a video and posted on social media after the game. What he said showed his excitement in being back on the field and playing the sport he loves.

“Yo, what's the word? Big win. Fins up Monday night. First game in two years. Good to be back. Good atmosphere. Let's just keep it rolling. 1-0 every week,” Waller said.

How Darren Waller, Dolphins played against Jets

Darren Waller certainly made his impact on the game, helping the Dolphins secure a 27-21 win over the Jets for their first of the season.

Miami had great showings in the second and third quarters, outscoring New York 21-10 in this span. Even as the Jets tried to come back in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins pulled through in the final minutes to secure the victory.

Tua Tagovailoa had a solid performance leading the Dolphins' offense, despite losing star receiver Tyreek Hill due to injury. He completed 17 passes out of 25 attempts for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

De'Von Achane was excellent in the team's run game, making 20 rushes for 99 yards and a touchdown. As for the receivers aside from Waller, three players managed to get two or more receptions. Hill led the way with six catches for 67 yards, Jaylen Waddle had three receptions for 48 yards, while Malik Washington caught two passes for 13 yards.

The Dolphins will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET.