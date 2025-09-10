With the rumors surrounding the Miami Dolphins after the dreadful 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the first week of the regular season, there are still fans wondering about the status of tight end Darren Waller. While it's been said that Waller is trying to play for the Dolphins in Week 2 against the New England Patriots, the latest comment from head coach Mike McDaniel will have fans scratching their heads.

Ever since Miami signed Waller out of retirement, the availability has been limited for the 32-year-old regarding preparing for the regular season. When asked about his status, McDaniel would say that there is a chance that the organization has to make a decision that is “what's best for the team,” and that the “risk is too great for the rest of the season.”

“I expect to not know what to expect until later on this week,” McDaniel said, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques. “We may get to a point where we realize the risk is too great for the rest of the season and we'll have to do what's best for the team.”

People could question the true meaning behind McDaniel's words, either implying there is a chance Waller doesn't play this season or if they want to be cautious about his injury.

As the Dolphins are making moves to strengthen their team after injuries were sustained in the gut-wrenching loss to the Colts, the question around Waller remains an interesting one. Speaking last Friday about Waller, McDaniel would speak about the setback he took, emphasizing a frustrating road for the veteran tight end.

“While trying to prevent a setback, he had a setback,” McDaniel said, via ESPN. “So what does that mean? It means he's being challenged. The most eager player to play has another challenge. I know he's up for it, but I don't think he's going to play this week, which wasn't planned.”

“We had already planned not to practice him anyway — something that we didn't know if it was what it was until we knew what it was. But we were planning for a setback prevention, and he had a setback,” McDaniel continued.

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Waller will play on Sunday against the Patriots as Miami looks for its first win of the season.