Miami Dolphins fans might not be optimistic about Jevon Holland's chances of returning to the team next season.

Holland is interested in exploring other options aside from his current team in Miami Gardens, the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad reported.

“When asked recently if he wants to return to the Dolphins, Holland said, in part, ‘I do,'” Schad wrote.

“But Holland also said on the “Breakin' House Rules” podcast: “I'm also open to the possibility of being somewhere else. I wouldn't hate the idea of coming back. I wouldn't hate the idea of leaving…””

Holland finished with 62 combined tackles (42 solo), four pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one sack in 15 starts throughout the 2024 season.

Dolphins has a busy offseason with Jevon Holland's comments

Jevon Holland's recent comments might not bode well for the Miami Dolphins.

According to Spotrac, Holland is expected to earn around $18 million per season in free agency. Schad is not certain about general manager Chris Grier retaining the star safety for multiple reasons.

“The Dolphins let talented players Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt leave in free agency in 2024. They let them walk because they couldn't justify paying a premium at defensive tackle and guard,” Schad explained.

“It seems likely Grier will make the same choice about Holland and safety. Miami could franchise-tag Holland, but Miami seems to try to avoid having unhappy players on the roster.”

Over the past five seasons, the team has made the playoffs twice with both of them resulting in exits from the AFC Wild Card after losing to the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 season and the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 campaign.

And while the Dolphins have made themselves competitive in what may be their best-performing years since the Dan Marino era. However, the team's inability to stay consistent and punch above their weight against the better teams in the league has held them back from taking the next step in the process of competing for a Super Bowl title, a feat they haven't done since the 1970s.

The 2024 season was a major example of their biggest flaws. When healthy, they present themselves as an aggressive team that thrives off the performance of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and running back Devon Achane.

However, a concussion Tagovailoa suffered in Week 2 derailed the Dolphins' season. Even when he recovered, the team was unable to play disciplined on a game-by-game basis as another injury kept Tagovailoa out for the remaining two games. Miami finished 8-9 on the season, losing the regular season finale to the Jets as they missed out on the playoffs.

With Tyreek Hill's situation up in the air as well, the Dolphins need to figure out how to deal with Holland's decision to consider his options outside of Miami. The incoming offseason will be a major test for the Dolphins, giving them a crossroads of the difficult choices they have to make should they wish to elevate their status as serious playoff contenders.