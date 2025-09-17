The Miami Dolphins are in a dire situation headed into Thursday Night Football. Miami started the season 0-2 and head coach Mike McDaniel is under significant pressure heading into Week 3. That won't be easy against Josh Allen and the Bills. Thankfully, there's a chance the Dolphins will have one of their best offensive players ready to go on Thursday.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury on Miami's official injury report, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Waddle suffered a shoulder injury during Miami's season opener against Indianapolis. There was no guarantee that he would play in Week 2, but Waddle was able to start against the Patriots. He even hauled in five receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, veteran tight end Darren Waller will miss Thursday Night Football with a hip injury.

The Dolphins will also be without cornerback Storm Duck (ankle) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (calf). Miami's secondary is an extreme weakness, especially against a top quarterback like Josh Allen.

It is only Week 3, but Miami has to view this as a must-win game.

Mike McDaniel explains “blessing” of Dolphins facing Bills on a short week

The Bills are one of the worst possible opponents for a must-win scenario. But don't say that to Mike McDaniel.

McDaniel explained that there is one blessing to facing off against the Bills on a short week.

“Your focus is super clear and pretty obvious,” McDaniel said. “After a loss, it can be a blessing because you have no time to think about anything else. The team understands that every moment you think about anything but the opponent will serve you in the worst [way]. It’s important guys are solely focused on the Bills.”

To be fair, McDaniel's comment is more focused on playing a short week after a brutal loss instead of simply playing the Bills.

Regardless, it is great to see McDaniel remaining confident despite his team's struggles early in the season.

Dolphins at Bills kicks off at 8:15PM ET on Thursday.